Nissan employee injured in ‘work-related incident’ at Smyrna complex

By Caleb Wethington

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An employee has been hospitalized following a work-related incident at the Nissan Complex in Smyrna, according to a spokesperson with Nissan.

The spokesperson says a supplier-partner employee was taken to the hospital after the incident Monday morning.

“We can confirm that a supplier-partner employee was transported to a local hospital Monday morning due to a work-related incident. Our thoughts are with the individual, his family, and the medical personnel caring for him. The safety and well-being of our team members continue to be Nissan’s top priority,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

