Winston-Salem road back open after crash investigation; two people hurt

By Christina Loscar & Kellina Djanfa Wanteu

Click here for updates on this story

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Two people were hurt in a crash on University Parkway near Old Hollow Road.

Winston-Salem police said a driver crashed into another car while making a left turn Sunday afternoon.

The car that was hit caught on fire, police said.

When police arrived, they said one of the drivers was lying on the side of the road.

WXII spoke with a man who said he and others who were driving by the area and saw the crash stopped to pull the driver from the burning car.

Police said the driver who was pulled from the burning car, was taken to a hospital where he is recovering.

The other driver had minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for three hours while police investigated.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.