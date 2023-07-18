Chutters in New Hampshire voted 3rd best candy store in the country

By Web staff

LITTLETON, New Hampshire (WBZ) — New England is home to one of the very best places in the country to find a sweet treat, according to a new ranking.

USA Today readers voted for their favorite candy stores across America, and Chutters in Littleton, New Hampshire landed at No. 3.

The shop has been on Main Street since the late 1800s and holds the Guinness World Record for longest continuous candy counter at nearly 112 feet.

“It’s not a stretch to call Chutters a candy lover’s paradise,” the newspaper says.

The store has been a popular stop for presidential candidates in the key primary state.

Finishing above Chutters were Windy City Sweets in Chicago and top-ranked Bright’s Candies in Walla Walla, Washington.

