Polk County man in custody, charged with fatally shooting father during ‘altercation’

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Polk County authorities confirm a man accused of shooting his father multiple times has been taken into custody.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Qualon Konter Sutton, 21, was taken into custody outside his mother’s residence near the Polk-Rutherford County line on Monday, July 17, at approximately 10 pm.

The case will be turned over to the 42nd Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

On Monday morning, officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired at around 11:30 a.m. at 3653 Fox Mountain Rd. When deputies arrived, they found Robert “Bo” Forney dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

Multiple witnesses told authorities the son of Forney, identified as Sutton, had been seen in an altercation with the victim earlier in the day.

After further investigation, detectives presented evidence gathered to a magistrate who issued a first-degree murder warrant for Sutton.

In a press release Monday evening, Polk County Sheriff Tim Wright offered his “deepest condolences to the Forney family” and thanked the men and women of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office “for their hard work and dedication in this matter.”

