Woman dies in Morgan County crash involving horse-drawn buggy

By Stephanie Southey

MORGAN COUNTY, Missouri (KOMU) — A Barnett woman died Monday in a crash involving a horse-drawn buggy.

Anna Leinbach, 53, was a passenger in the buggy, which was traveling west on Route C around 1:20 p.m. Monday, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The buggy was struck in the rear by a Jeep Compass, driven by a 74-year-old woman from Eldon, and traveled off the side of the road, the report said.

Leinbach and her driver, John Leinbach, were thrown out of buggy as a result. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the report.

John Leinbach was taken by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital for moderate injuries. The driver of the Jeep was not injured, according to the report.

The buggy was totaled, and the Jeep had moderate damage.

