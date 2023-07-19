100-year-old tea master performs at Kawaiahao Church in Honolulu

By Arielle Argel

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — For the first time at Kawaiahao Church, a 400-year-old Traditional Japanese Tea Ceremony was performed. The ceremony was performed by 100-year-old Dr. Genshitsu Sen XV.

Dr. Sen is a 15th generation grand tea master of the Urasenke tradition of tea. Over the years, Dr. Sen has traveled to about 60 countries to promote world peace and share his motto: “Peacefulness through a bowl of tea.”

“He has created this way of tea, this way of life, that the Japanese people enjoy of respect, harmony, and he does it for world peace,” said Jean Ariyoshi, chairperson of the tea ceremony.

The ceremony was used to promote peace and was dedicated to the spirits of the departed. It was also in celebration of Dr. Sen’s 100th birthday.

The ceremony was attended by over 100 practitioners of the Urasenke tea ceremony from Japan and many local community leaders, such as members of Hawaii’s Royal Societies, Governor Josh Green, and Chief Justice Recktenwald.

The last time Dr. Sen performed a major tea ceremony was in 2011 at the USS Arizona at Pearl Harbor. The ceremony was to honor the many people who have died during the Japanese attack.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.