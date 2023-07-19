2 puppies left in bush on Hillsboro road; Animal services searches for answers

By Karli Olson

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — An investigation is underway to find the owner of two puppies found in a bush on a Hillsboro street.

Two four-month old male pit bulls with clipped ears were found on the afternoon of July 10th, near the Salvation Army on SE 21st Avenue.

“A good Samaritan found them out in the neighborhood actually not far from our shelter off of Cypress,” said Randy Covey, the Animal Services Manager for Washington County Animal Services. “They noticed the puppies appeared to be thin and lethargic.”

He described them as “emaciated” at intake, and said one of them had an abscess on his jaw.

They were taken to the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter, where they have gained a bit of weight since being found, but their journey remains a mystery.

“Our shelter techs immediately recognized that these puppies were not in good health,” Covey said. “That started an investigation into what the background is, who had owned these puppies, where they may have come from before they were found.”

So far, the investigation has yielded more questions than answers.

“We canvassed the neighborhood, we talked to neighbors, we interviewed the person who found the puppies, we tried to get surveillance footage from that area, unfortunately there was none available,” Covey said.

That information is crucial to finding out if a crime was committed, and whether abuse was involved.

Until that information comes out, the puppies will continue to build back strength at the shelter, and eventually a loving home.

“They’re only going to be with us for a relatively short time, and then we’re going to transfer them to one of our rescue partners, where they’ll go into foster care and they’ll get more time to recover before they’ll ultimately be put up for adoption,” Covey said.

