English couple’s cancer battle fuels Harley-Davidson love story wedding in Maggie Valley

By Web staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A life-changing battle with cancer and love for Harley-Davidson motorcycles has inspired an English couple to fly across the pond to the mountains to tie the knot.

Fiona Prentice and Jay Shaw came to Asheville from their home outside London, England. They plan to marry Thursday at Wheels Through Time Museum in Maggie Valley.

Prentice and Shaw said HOG (Harley Owners Group) is a community like no other, especially after her battle with cancer.

“It’s a whole new family where I feel I belong and I’m accepted and I’m loved and that’s from Jay here all the way through to the HOG family,” she said. “We’ve come over here and we’re meeting people for the first time, but it feels like we’ve known them all our lives.”

The couple said another highlight of their trip was a stop in Milwaukee, where Harley was founded, for a 120th-anniversary celebration.

