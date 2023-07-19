Person of interest in gas station clerk’s shooting death escapes police custody

By Caroline Hecker

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The St. Louis Police Department is asking for help locating a person of interest who escaped custody after a gas station clerk was killed in a shooting in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

According to police, around 3:30 a.m., a man, later identified as 22-year-old Iyaz Ahmed, was found shot in the head inside the BP convenience store in the 1100 block of Hampton Avenue in the Clayton Tamm neighborhood. Ahmed was transported from the scene to the hospital, where he later died. Police told News 4 Ahmed was working as a clerk at the time of the shooting.

Homicide detectives spent more than three hours on the scene, processing evidence both inside the store and on the exterior lot. The front door’s glass was shattered and a cell phone and gun could be seen right inside the door on the floor.

According to detectives, who are actively reviewing surveillance video, the clerk may have confronted multiple suspects attempting to break into his car, which was parked in front of the store at a gas pump. Customers of the gas station told News 4 the clerk was known to always park in that spot.

Ahmed was originally from Bangladesh and was adopted by his aunt, Rahana Bezum, after his father died. He is a graduate of Parkway Central High School and relative say he was working on a college degree in I.T.

“He was so kind and tried to help people,” said Bezum.

Tuesday afternoon, police released a photo of 19-year-old Jataveion Scott, whom they identified as a person of interest. Investigators said Scott escaped custody earlier in the day.

Scott was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark jeans with a tear in the right knee and no shoes. He was last seen running south through the Peabody Housing Complex and was handcuffed behind his back. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.