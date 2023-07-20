New study proclaims Louisville drivers 3rd best in the nation

By Curadhan Powell

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A new, recent study has listed cities in the United States according to which ones have the best and worst drivers. For the second year in a row, Louisville made the list, once again towards the best in the nation.

According to a study conducted by Lending Tree’s QuoteWizard, Louisville has the third-best drivers out of the top 70 largest cities in America.

This is a slight drop from 2022, when the same report listed Louisville as having the No. 1 best drivers in the nation.

It’s still better than 2021, when the report had drivers in Derby City ranked at #6.

“QuoteWizard analysts set out every year to see which cities have the best and worst drivers in America. We analyzed over six million car insurance quotes from drivers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S. These cities were then evaluated based on four factors to determine overall driver quality,” said the study.

The criteria used includes speeding tickets, traffic citations, accidents and DUIs.

Louisville moved from No. 1 down to No. 3 due to moving slightly up in accidents, citations and DUIs when compared to 2022.

Louisville ranked the following on the criteria in the study:

Accidents – 64th out of 70 (up from 65th in 2022) Citations – 69th out of 70 (up from 71st in 2022) DUIs – 63rd out of 70 (up from 67th in 2022) Speeding – 62nd out of 70 (holding the same rank as 2022) Coming in first and second ahead of Louisville were Detroit, Michigan, and Little Rock, Arkansas, and in fourth and fifth behind Louisville were Hartford, Connecticut, and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Indianapolis came in as the fourth-worst drivers in America.

The other top five worst drivers were in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Dayton, Ohio; Riverside, California; and Fresno, California.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.