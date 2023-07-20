Rookies get their first taste of a grueling Chiefs training camp

By Connor Hills

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The Kansas City Chiefs are back at practice ahead of the 2023 NFL season.

Wednesday was the first day of practice for rookies and quarterbacks at camp up in Saint Joseph, Missouri.

The defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs, who host Detroit in the league’s annual primetime kickoff game on Sept. 7, are one of nine teams already at work.

The team’s rookies are talking to the media after their first practice early Wednesday.

Felix Anudike-Uzomah (1st round), Rashee Rice (2nd round) and Wanya Morris (3rd round) will take to the podium.

Training camp practices for the full NFL squad are set to get underway on July 23. The camp will wrap up on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The team has released details about all of the important upcoming dates regarding 2023 Chiefs Training Camp presented by Mosaic Life Care.

This marks the 13th year the team has returned to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph for training. The organization takes over some residence halls and the Mosaic Training Fields as they prepare for the upcoming season.

All training camp practices are free of charge and open to the public unless otherwise noted.

In a new feature this year, the team is rolling out Tailgate Suites at training camp for groups of 10 or more. The suites offer a private viewing space next to the field with food, beverage, and climate-controlled access.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.