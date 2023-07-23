Video: Car plummets over Sanchez Street stairs in San Francisco

By CBS SAN FRANCISCO

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A video posted on YouTube Saturday shows a car plunging over the stairs at 19th and Sanchez Streets in San Francisco.

The clip from a Nest camera posted by YouTube user Julia Brown shows the otherwise quiet intersection near Dolores Park and the Castro District in what appears to be late afternoon or early evening when the car suddenly plummets from the top of the stairs at the 1:27 mark.

The white four-door sedan flips after roaring over the top of the hill, knocking down a tree and hitting a parked car as it lands on its roof. A bystander runs up to the car and forces open one of the doors, helping one of the people in the vehicle get out.

The three or four people are seen leaving the vehicle did not appear to be injured. None of them remained at the scene as San Francisco Fire Department unit arrives a few minutes later. Luckily no one was walking on the stairs or sidewalk when the incident happened.

A second posted clip shows the car plowing through the railing at the top of the stairs where Cumberland dead ends.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted about the crash Sunday morning in response “to the many media outlets calling” about the incident.

The tweet clarified that the non-injury collision happened Saturday night at 7:18 p.m. Witnesses told SFFD personnel that all the occupants fled the scene. Fire personnel helped secure the area as a tow truck removed the vehicle.

Fire officials said the scene was maintained by SFPD. There was no word Sunday morning from San Francisco police regarding whether the incident was under investigation.

