Falling scaffolding damages cidery in Denver’s Highland neighborhood

By CBSCOLORADO.COM STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The scaffolding from a nearby apartment building under construction came crashing down onto Waldschänke Ciders & Coffee over the weekend. That damaged the building and is keeping the cidery closed for the immediate future.

Scaffolding crashed down onto the building located at 4100 Jason Street about 4:45 p.m. Sunday. The damage seemed to be linked to a high-wind event that caused the scaffolding to come crashing down, but the cause is being investigated.

According to the cidery, there were a few dozen people inside when the scaffolding crashed into the building. No one was hurt.

There was damage to both the exterior and interior of the building and the cidery stated on its Facebook page that it will be closed until further notice but has plans to open as soon as possible.

“The influx of responses of love and offers to help has been overwhelming and we feel beyond lucky to have such an incredible community behind us. We will be sure to let you all know what you may be able to do to help as we move forward and rebuild!” was a portion of the statement included on its Facebook post shortly after the damage happened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.