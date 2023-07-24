Skip to Content
GRDA recovers body of missing boat operator

Published 6:49 AM

By Kenneth Goode

    GRAND LAKE, Oklahoma (KJRH) — The GRDA recovered the body of boat operator Daniel Siebert, Sunday morning. Witnesses said they saw Siebert in Duck Creek where he fell.

Witnesses said the boat struck him after he fell in the water.

When police arrived they gained control of the boat and began searching. Siebert’s body was found around 7:30 a.m Sunday.

