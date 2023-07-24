Nearly 12-foot white shark pings off SC coast near Myrtle Beach

By Graham Cawthon

MYRTLE BEACH, South Carolina (WYFF) — A nearly 12-foot white shark recently pinged off the coast of South Carolina near Myrtle Beach.

According to OCEARCH, Freya, who was tagged back in March 2021, was located July 19 in Long Bay near Myrtle Beach.

Freya measures 11 feet, 8 inches and weighs 883 pounds.

According to OCEARCH, Freya is a sub-adult female and her name was chosen by OCEARCH’s partner Sea World.

“The name translates to “Noble Woman”. Freya was named in homage to the noble women researchers on both Expedition Carolinas and on all past research expeditions who are working to uncover crucial shark insights related to their species’ conservation,” OCEARCH wrote on its website.

In the 511 days since she was tagged, Freya has traveled 6,705 miles, as far north as Newfoundland and as far south as the Florida Keys.

