Police investigating brutal assault at Rock the South music festival

By Lynne Keenum

CULLMAN, Alabama (WVTM) — The Cullman Police Department said charges will be filed soon following an assault Saturday night at the Rock the South music festival.

Police said Monday morning that they are working on the case and charges will be filed soon. Unless someone is an eyewitness to the assault, they noted that they do not need any further information.

Videos circulating on social media show several people punching and kicking an 18-year-old man who was attending the event.

His mother posted a photo of him in the hospital and videos sent to her by other people attending the festival.

Rock the South announced a reward in the following statement over the weekend, “Organizers of Rock the South are offering a $10,000 reward plus lifetime tickets to Rock the South for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the physical assault of Reid Watts on Saturday, July 22.

“Rock the South welcomed over 35K attendees yesterday evening and event organizers are working with local law enforcement to identify the perpetrators.

“The Cullman Police Department is reviewing all footage taken at Rock the South close to where the incident took place; these videos were shared by both event attendees and Rock the South cameras monitoring the festival.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cullman Police Department at 256-734-1434.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information becomes available.

