Several businesses damaged in shooting along Buford Highway, police say

By Atlanta News First staff

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — Brookhaven police are investigating after a reported shooting left multiple businesses significantly damaged.

All northbound lanes were briefly shut down near the 2800 block of Buford Highway early Monday morning as investigators combed through the scene.

According to Brookhaven police, multiple businesses were found damaged from what appeared to be gunfire. Officers also found multiple gun shell casings in the parking lot and roadway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Atlanta News First is working to learn more and we will update this story as soon as new information comes in.

