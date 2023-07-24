WATCH: Bear gets trapped in car in South Lake Tahoe

By STEVE LARGE

LAKE TAHOE, California (KOVR) — Incredible video shows a bear stuck inside a car in South Lake Tahoe.

That bear was able to open a door to get inside, then, when the door closed behind it, it had no way out.

A trip to Tahoe took a wild turn for Alejandra Hernandez.

“You always hear about bears breaking into your cars or your cabin, but you just don’t think it’s going to happen to you,” she told CBS Sacramento.

It happened to Hernandez, and she caught the whole thing on camera.

“This bear is absolutely destroying the inside of my car right now, oh my gosh,” she said in the video.

Hernandez is a wedding content creator and was in the area for a bachelor party when the content turned from celebration to trepidation.

“I just saw it just clawing everything, using its teeth to rip everything off my door,” she said. “I was just watching it completely annihilate my car.”

Police arrived to open the door with a rope, and the bear ran free. As for the inside of Hernandez’s car, it was left barely recognizable.

The bear left its bite marks — and some other marks.

“She’s just cleaning out the poop in my car – the bear poop. Job well done,” Hernandez said of someone helping clean her car.

Incredibly, Hernandez said her car still drove after that. The Bear League says there are actually 15-25 cases of bears opening vehicles every day in Tahoe, but usually, the doors stay open so the bears can get out on their own.

