Woman goes into labor at Picklesburgh festival

By CBS PITTSBURGH

Click here for updates on this story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The growing number of Picklesburgh visitors got even bigger when one woman went into labor during the festivities.

The Trib has reported EMS personnel transported the woman to a hospital. The baby’s status is unknown.

Thirty-three people in total were treated throughout the weekend, with 16 being taken to the hospital to receive additional care.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.