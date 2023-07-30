Florida man arrested after allegedly spitting on, attacking woman with infant in arms

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

KEY WEST, Florida (WFOR) — A 33-year-old Florida man was arrested Saturday for attacking a woman holding an infant, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s office.

Officials say, Jeanty Falando Altenor was charged with battery, child abuse, and false imprisonment.

The incident was reported on Maloney Avenue on Stock Island, Florida around 7:30 a.m., according to a statement.

According to a police statement, the 34-year-old woman claimed Altenor spit on her, and hit her in the face with his fists, feet, and child’s scooter, with three small children present at the time.

The woman also claimed Altenor threatened to kill her if she were to report the incident to police.

No life-threatening injuries were reported.

Monroe County Officials stated that warrants were obtained for Altenor’s arrest and he was booked into jail on Saturday.

