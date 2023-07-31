‘I thank God he sent her my way’: On International Friendship Day, two seniors share about their special bond

By Madison Smith

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Saturday, July 30, marked International Friendship Day, which is recognized as a day for people to celebrate those closest to them.

In Asheville, two ladies shared with News 13 what it means to them to be friends through thick and thin.

At Brookdale Asheville Overlook, Nancy and Pauline have been friends for a year now, but they remember that day like it was yesterday.

“I met Nancy at the Western North Carolina Baptist Home in Asheville, North Carolina. That day, she sat across the table from me in the dining room, and I looked at her and I said I will see you Dec. 15 — and that came true,” said Pauline Brinkley, Nancy’s best friend.

“From the time I came to the other place we were at, we’ve just been very close,” said Nancy Suddreth, Pauline’s best friend. “And when we moved over here, we were just as close.”

Living right next to each other, they share a lot of time getting to know one another and making up for lost time.

“We’re together three times a day. Morning, lunch and dinner in the evening,” Pauline said. “We always enjoy when she comes to my doorway and we sit in our chairs and talk, reminisce and talk about our childhood — how we grew up, where we grew up. She’s special to me.”

Spending all that time together has really made them appreciate each other.

“Oh, I can tell you exactly the perfect thing about her,” Pauline said. “She has the most beautiful smile of anybody in this facility. She’s always smiling. She always seems happy.”

“She’s just such a sweet person, and I love her so much,” Nancy said about Pauline.

It’s a friendship that might have started later in life, but one that will continue on for many more years to come.

“It’s very special to me that I can have a true friend, that I can say she’s my true friend any time,” Pauline said. “Anywhere we are, she’s there with me. I thank God that he sent her my way.”

