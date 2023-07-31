Students get free school supplies, haircuts across the metro

By Asia Wilson

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — School is starting back for many districts across Metro Atlanta, and this weekend has been packed with several back-to-school events to help students get prepared.

Atlanta News First went on a back-to-school tour, with pit stops at many other places across the area.

There were a lot of clippers hard at work on Sunday.

Barclay Rucker styled roughly 40 heads of hair at Hibbett Sports in Lawrenceville, for the company’s Clips and Kicks, and Cuts 4 Kids Back to School Event.

“It feels good to be able to give back to the children because when you look good, you feel good and I want everybody to feel good as they go back to school,” Rucker said. “Everything that I do for my celebrity clients. I’m going do for the children today, and if you’re good to be able to give back to the children, you know, cool. When you look good, you feel good. And I want everybody to feel good as they go back to school,” he said.

Brittany Randell is a mom of four. She didn’t have to spend a dime on her sons’ hair.

“I usually spend about $150, and I only have three boys,” she said.

Randell said she also got to stock up on free school supplies for her kids and won a $50 dollar gift card. She said with inflation, every bit helps.

“It really does because like I said I have four kids and buying stuff for them is not easy,” Randell said.

“I like to keep the extra backpacks they go through backpacks. They go through like three in one year. You never have too many school supplies,” Randell said.

There was a similar setup on the city’s South End. Amerigroup Georgia teamed up with Radio One Atlanta, Level Up Barbershop, and ZAS Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc. for a 2nd Annual Style Tour. They gave 100 girls and boys free hairstyles and free uniforms shirts, socks, face painting and more.

In Atlanta’s Westside, William Platt’s B.A.N.K Foundations hosted a huge Back-to-School Drive with NFL Star Julio Jones. The Back-to-School Bash included a giveaway with uniforms, backpacks, supplies, and haircuts.

“The acronym for B.A.N.K is blessing our neighborhood kids and I was once upon a time a neighborhood kid,” Platt said. “Like I always say God sent me through my grandma’s prayers,” Platt said. “This is how we got here. So, our goal at the bank, we want to make an impact on some kids that’s coming behind us,” he said.

Speaking of kids, 12-year-old Caden Harris hosted a school supply giveaway with Legacy Wealth EDU Corporation in Southwest Atlanta.

“It should be very common for people to do this. to be able to spread the message…help out in the community and I decided to have this back-to-school bash so that people can have less of a burden,” Harris said.

