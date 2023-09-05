By Alyssa Munoz

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Coyote Cage is a new film bringing Latino representation into the New Mexico film industry. The film will make its debut on Sept. 22 at the National Hispanic Cultural Center.

Michael Perez, the director of the film, said one of the main reasons behind the film is getting Latinos on the big screen.

“I absolutely wanted a Hispanic cast, every one of our lead characters is Hispanic,” Perez said. “Another important part was that they need to be able to speak Spanish. I need my actors to be bilingual so that the story can connect with people on a national and international audience.”

This is a thriller/horror film about a group of Latin American immigrants who are trying to cross the border and find themselves in the middle of a trafficking ring. The screenwriter of the film, Devin O’Leary, said this film is from stories he’s heard over the years but is not a real story.

“The heart of the story is getting these characters and explaining where they come from and what they’re going through. In real life, migrants have done it for hundreds of years coming to this country,” O’Leary said. “Increasingly today, we want to know what’s driving them and what’s forcing them to give up their life back home. Often, that’s pretty hard stuff. So, creating these characters and making them come to life was really important to me.”

One of the actors, Valentin Guereque, was raised near Juarez. He said his character hit close to home.

“I got to see it firsthand. You know, like, a lot of my family is still over there. It (the film) brought that to the forefront for me. All the emotions, everything. It was so real to me, which, it was a challenge, but it was very rewarding at the same time,” Guereque said.

According to a report, there is a lack of Latino representation in the film industry. The report shows Latinos represent only 3 percent of all lead actors, less than 3 percent of all film directors and not even a single percent of screenwriters is Latino.

“There are many talented Latino actors throughout the entire country that can totally be utilized, as well as beautiful stories and portray beautiful characters,” Perez said. “I want to see more of our Latino actors just shining in Hollywood and beyond. “

The film will make its debut during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It’s such a celebration of all of us. You know, we encompass a huge part of the U.S., and now we’re getting to be highlighted,” Guereque said.

The film’s premiere will include food trucks and live music at 5, with the screening following at 7. The film will have Spanish subtitles. You can purchase tickets here: my.nmculture.org/20926/25295?z=0

