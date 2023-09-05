California wildfire lookout towers staffed as flames spark across the West Coast

By Erin Heft

California (KSBW) — Fire lookout towers, staffed mostly with volunteers, are often referred to as one of “the first lines of defense” when it comes to identifying new wildfires, according to Cal Fire.

Towers across both El Dorado and Amador County are staffed with volunteers, most of whom have backgrounds as first responders.

“We currently have a 360-degree view, and on a clear day we can see up to 100 miles,” said Rich Martin, a Forestry Aid with Cal Fire Amador/El Dorado, while inside of the Mt. Zion Tower.

The Mt. Zion Tower sits over 3,000 feet in elevation in Pine Grove California, with an overlook of several counties.

Staffed traditionally by Cal Fire employees, the program was shut down in the early 2000s but re-opened locally in 2019 in large part due to Martin and his dedication to the program.

“I saw that the program was very valuable, in providing protection to our communities and counties,” said Martin.

Currently staffed seven days a week and 12 hours a day by dedicated volunteers, they staff extra people and for longer periods of time when storms approach, due to the danger lightning poses to the forests.

On top of the tower, KCRA 3 spoke with longtime volunteer Deborah Abrams.

Abrams, a 19-year-vet with the South San Francisco Police Department, chose to give back in her retirement by staffing the Mt. Zion Tower.

Abrams explained, that she, in part, volunteers to carry on the memory of her brother, who died in the line of duty on his last day of work with his fire department, after 36 years on the job with LA City.

“Had he been alive, he would be up here,” said Abrams.

The volunteers will remain in the towers in both El Dorado and Amador counties until California’s wet winter season begins.

