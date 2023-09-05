Husband kills mother of 3, Nancy Gonzalez amid divorce; then turns gun on self

By Annie Gimbel

DALLAS (KTVT) — Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a murder-suicide, which claimed the lives of Nancy Gonzalez, 29, and Christian Lopez Ibarra, 33.

Law enforcement officials said Ibarra killed Gonzalez before turning the gun on himself. It happened at a house just before 6:30 a.m. in the 10,000 block of Beckley View Avenue.

Ibarra and Gonzalez were married, but going through a divorce, according to Gonzalez’s sister Jasmine Zoyes. She said the couple wasn’t living together and that Ibarra had moved into a rental down the street from where Gonzalez lived with her three children.

“My sister wanted a better life for her and her children. She had a smile that could light up the world and a laugh that was as contagious as her warmth. Her genuine affection for others left an indelible mark on all who were fortunate enough to know her,” shared Zoyes,” adding that Ibarra “struggled with substance abuse and was emotionally abusive.”

Ibarra said that the morning of the murder-suicide, police called Gonzalez’s parents to pick up the children at his home.

“This was odd considering Nancy didn’t trust the kids being alone with Christian. I am not sure at what point or how the kids were taken there,” explained Zoyes.

All three of Gonzalez’s children are currently in the care of Zoyes and their grandparents “as they grapple with the loss of their daughter.”

Zoyes hopes that he sister’s story will bring awareness to domestic violence victims as well as mental health awareness.

1 in 4 women aged 18 and older in the United States have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

