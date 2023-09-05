‘I hope this eats you alive’: Family delivers message to alleged impaired driver who struck, killed their dad

By Kaitlyn Kendall , James Howell Jr.

Click here for updates on this story

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Family of the man killed in a hit-and-run on Saturday on the city’s southwest side are remembering him for being funny and the person that lit up every room he was in.

Wilman Ayala died after being struck by a driver just before 11 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Kelly Street and Lynhurst Drive.

Ayala, a father of two, was just one block from home when he was struck. He was driving home from planning a memorial ride for his friend, Francisco (Frank) Brito, who was fatally shot last week while riding his motorcycle.

The pair were both the leaders of of their biker group.

Wilman Ayala owned a granite company with his youngest son and namesake, Wilman Ayala Rodriguez.

“He was funny man,” Wilman Ayala Rodriguez said. “He was a uplifting guy. He was never in a bad mood. You know, he taught us a lot of lessons. Some good and some bad, but mostly good lessons.”

In June, Ayala married Ofelia Rosa Garcia.

“The way he treated me, the way he cared about his family, the way he cared about everybody He was a very nice human being,” Garcia said. “Every morning he would get up and get on his knees and pray for his kids, pray for his grandkids, pray for his family.”

The driver of the truck that struck Wilman Ayala was found less than a mile from the scene of the crash. They have been booked in the Marion County Jail on charges of driving under the influence.

“She destroyed our family,” Garcia said.

Ayala’s family want people to think twice before getting behind the wheel.

“Stay home. Call the Uber. Don’t drive because stuff can happen,” Ayala’s oldest son, Kevin Ayala said. “If it doesn’t happen to you then it will happen to somebody else. If you are drunk don’t drive, because you can now see the devastation. You’ll leave a grieving family.”

Ayala’s son was in the biker club with his father. He said his dad loved to ride, but not more than he loved his family.

Sunday the biker club gathered for a memorial ride for both Ayala and Brito.

The biker club says they are planning a memorial ride for Ayala.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.