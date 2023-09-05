Man walked from DUI crash to gas station, says police

By Jennifer Maupin

JENKS, Oklahoma (KJRH) — After crashing into a creek, a man in Jenks allegedly got out of his car and walked to a nearby QuikTrip, police said.

Around 3:45 a.m. on Labor Day, police were called to a gas station near 103rd and Elm, where they found a man soaking wet and not making sense.

Police said after talking to the man they went to investigate where he came from.

They found a car submerged in the Polecat Creek that appeared to have driven off the Polecat Bridge above.

Officers put the pieces together and arrested the man shortly after. JPD says they believe the man was under the influence.

The City of Jenks will inspect the Polecat Bridge for damage, but police said the road is back open and safe for the public.

