More than 70 hate-speech flyers found in Whitefish Bay

By Emily Pofahl

Click here for updates on this story

WHITEFISH BAY, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Village president of Whitefish Bay, Kevin Buckley, says police recovered more than 70 illegally distributed flyers containing hate speech.

Buckley says police are investigating the incident.

“I am saddened that our community was targeted by individuals seeking attention for their hateful ideology. The Village of Whitefish Bay is committed to continuing to make Whitefish Bay an inclusive, accepting village, where all are welcomed. While the materials did not include any explicit threats, we are taking this incident seriously and the Police Department will work to enhance safety throughout the community,” Buckley said.

WISN 12 News found more flyers lying in front of houses near the Klode Park area Sunday night.

“I’m disgusted. This shouldn’t happen anywhere and I can’t believe it’s happening here,” said Raquel Farias-Moeller, who lives nearby.

The flyer, on one side, reads “Who is working in the interest of white Americans?”

The other side links to a website promoting white supremacy, displaying videos with Nazi imagery — using racist and antisemitic language.

People living in Whitefish Bay are calling the flyers disgusting, disturbing, and disappointing — emphasizing the importance of standing up against white supremacy.

“Really speak out against these kinds of hateful messages. Because we want our communities to be diverse. If we don’t speak out, then who is going to?” Farias-Moeller said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Whitefish Bay police at 414-962-3830.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.