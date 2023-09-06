11-year-old accused of fatally shooting mother bound over for trial

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — An 11-year-old boy charged in the death of his mother was bound over for trial Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The child is facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide.

In July, a judge ruled the boy competent to stand trial as an adult.

A criminal complaint alleges the child, who was 10 years old at the time, fatally shot his mother after she wouldn’t allow him to have something from Amazon that he wanted.

It says he told investigators he took his mother’s keys and hid them the night before, including a key to the gun lock box. He told authorities he retrieved the gun because he was mad at his mother for waking him up early.

Court records show a plea of not guilty was entered Tuesday, and a scheduling conference has been set for Oct. 6.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.