Officer jumps into rolling, stolen car after suspect tries to make escape

By Raquel Ciampi

Click here for updates on this story

ROCKLAND, Maine (WMTW) — An officer jumped inside a stolen vehicle in Rockland to stop it from rolling away, according to officials.

Rockland Police were called to a disabled car on Park Street around midnight on Monday.

When they arrived, an 18-year-old jumped out of the car and ran away. Officials say the teen, later identified as Troy Colson, forgot to put the vehicle in park, leading it to begin rolling away.

An officer jumped inside the car and was able to stop it before it could cause any damage or hurt someone.

Authorities were able to find Colson with the help of a good Samaritan who pointed out where the teenager may have been hiding.

Colson was arrested and faces a charge of operating without a license and operating under the influence.

Rockland Police say more charges are pending as it was later revealed the vehicle was stolen from a nearby business.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.