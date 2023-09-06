Public safety center lobby closed after driver crashes through doors

By Christina Loscar

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — A man is in jail accused of driving a car through the front doors of a county building in Downtown Winston-Salem, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release that Leanthony Sligh, Jr., 24, intentionally drove his car through the doors of the Forsyth County Public Safety Center on North Church Street at 11:28 p.m. on Tuesday.

No one was hurt. Sligh waited for first responders to arrive, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Sligh said he was angry with his probation officer.

The building houses both the sheriff’s office administrative offices and Forsyth County community corrections.

The doors to the sheriff’s office public lobby were boarded up.

The sheriff’s office said lobby will be closed Wednesday but administrative offices will continue to function as usual.

Officers arrested Sligh. He is charged with misdemeanor vandalism, misdemeanor breaking and entering, misdemeanor damaging government building or property, misdemeanor defacing a public building, misdemeanor damage to real property, misdemeanor first-degree trespassing, as well as multiple traffic citations including driving while license revoked for impaired driving. Sligh was also served with two other unrelated outstanding orders for arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sligh appeared before a magistrate where he received a $20,000 secured bond. He’s due in court on Thursday.

The Winston-Salem Police Department investigated the crash.

