Growing memorial honors dog shot, killed at park

Sticks are carefully placed to spell out "Duke."
Published 11:45 AM

By Carmyn Gutierrez

    NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A memorial has been set up at Percy Warner Park in honor of a dog who was shot and killed there last week.

A man shot and killed the German shepherd while at the park last Wednesday, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The man told police he feared for his life.

Now, a memorial for the dog is growing.

Flowers, notes and dog toys are laid out in the grass at the park, and sticks are carefully placed to spell out “Duke.” A painting placed at the memorial reads, “Of all the sights I love in this world, near the top of the list is this one: Dogs without leashes.”

Percy Warner Park requires pets to be on a leash, and, according to state law, dogs in Tennessee are not allowed off-leash unless for hunting or herding purposes.

The man is not currently facing any charges for the incident, according to police.

