Nearly 350 Volkswagens of all makes, models take centerstage at annual swap meet and car show

By Madison Smith

Click here for updates on this story

MAGGIE VALLEY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The 11th annual “VWs in the Valley” Volkswagen Swap Meet and Car Show took off at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds Saturday, Sept. 16.

Nearly 350 Volkswagens of all makes and models showed up to show out for the two-day event that took place Friday and Saturday, with many attendees camping overnight for the festivities.

The event included around 80 vendors selling VW car parts.

Event organizer Robert Eastwood said his love of the iconic brand comes from his time around cars with his father.

“I’ve been around VWs my whole life. My father started in ’57 and he builds motors every day, and he’s 85. He’s had a garage the whole time I was growing up, and me and him go to shows everywhere else,” Eastwood said. “I decided we needed to start a show of our own cause we’ve learned so much about it.”

The event offered prizes, trophies and live music, all for just $10 per person.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.