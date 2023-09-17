Pickup truck driver dies after crashing into SUV, church

By Olivia Kalentek

WATERBURY, Connecticut (WFSB) — Officials from Waterbury say a 43-year-old man has died after crashing into an SUV and church in Waterbury Sunday morning.

The police and fire department were called to St. Johns Episcopal Church around 3:43 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a pickup truck and SUV.

When the fire department arrived, they found a truck crashed into a church and said they needed to extricate the driver.

First responders determined the truck was involved in a previous crash with an SUV at the intersection of West Main Street and Church Street. The fire department says the driver of the SUV refused treatment at the scene.

Life-saving measures were performed on the truck driver before he was transported to St. Mary’s hospital. Police say the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by Waterbury Police’s Crash Reconstruction Unit.

It appears the crash did not impact church services.

