Illinois state lawmaker hosts diaper drive to help families in need

Published 1:42 PM

By CBS CHICAGO TEAM

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Illinois State Sen Lakesia Collins (D-Chicago) is trying to fill a serious need among many families: the need for diapers for their children.

Collins held a diaper drive Monday at the Michael Scott Sr. Events Center on the West Side.

Workers handed out packages of diapers to parents free of charge; as well as wipes, pull-ups, and baby formula.

Collins said the need is so great, at times families have to choose between food and their child’s hygiene.

“Imagine that. There are families literally skipping meals, because they have to choose between putting food on the table and then buying something that is just so basic and essential,” she said.

The drive kicks off National Diaper Need Awareness Week to bring attention to low-income families who need help paying for diapers.

