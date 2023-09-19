Iolani teen is finalist in international science competition

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — Ann Tokoyoda, a junior at ‘Iolani School, is currently one of 30 semi-finalists from across the globe in the annual Breakthrough Junior Challenge competition.

Founded in 2015, the Breakthrough Junior Challenge is a global science video contest that encourages students to create engaging and imaginative videos that demonstrate difficult scientific concepts and theories in the physical or life sciences.

She took water samples from a local stream, and was able to detect DNA of species in the environment.

You can vote for Ann in the competition here and here, by giving her video a Like, through September 20. The winners receive up to $400,000 in cash prizes, and a new science lab for their school.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.