Harris Co. inmate accused of raping teen eligible for release after prosecutors miss deadline

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — A man accused of drugging and raping a teenager is eligible for release from the Harris County Jail because prosecutors missed the deadline to indict him.

In late April 2022, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by then-24-year-old Luis Sanchez, according to court documents. Three months later, her mother took her to the hospital, where the teen confided in her and said, “Luis drugged me and raped me.”

In Texas, prosecutors are required by law to obtain an indictment within 90 days of a person being in custody. If not, the individual must be given “a reasonable or personal recognizance bond,” meaning a bond they can afford.

Court paperwork shows Sanchez is indigent, so a judge gave him a $1 personal recognizance bond.

“It’s an egregious miscarriage of justice that will allow a child rapist to be released to an unsuspecting public,” the girl’s mother said.

The mother wanted her voice changed in the interview so her family can’t be identified.

On Thursday afternoon, Sanchez remained in custody at the Harris County Jail.

A spokesperson for the Harris County District Attorney’s Office said there were several conditions he needed to meet ahead of release. He would be under house arrest with an ankle monitor.

The teen’s mom said she doesn’t feel like this is enough.

“God forbid, if he were to get out of the ankle monitor, he would be gone in a flash,” she said.

Paperwork shows Sanchez was ultimately indicted just after the deadline. The HCDAO spokesperson said their office missed it by two days.

“We feel blindsided, because we took comfort in the fact that he was initially granted a $75,000 bond, because we could sleep at night knowing he could not make that bond,” the teen’s mom said.

There is also an investigation into a separate attack involving Sanchez and the same girl in Fort Bend County.

