Secret Scientist Clothing gives away $50,000 worth of Christmas toys

By Lee Peck

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A huge Christmas giveaway Tuesday night in downtown Mobile. Secret Scientist Clothing Company giving away more than $50,000 worth of toys.

The lines may have been long, but Mobile Parks & Rec and other volunteers were more than ready for the task.

“We didn’t know what to expect either, but when the city called and asked if we would help volunteer — of course we said yes. Because our service is all about service to all mankind. We had no clue there would be this many people here — coming from all over our city — so we are overwhelmed in very special way,” said Deborah Robinson, Delta Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Secret Scientist Clothing owner Tony Davis was shifting gears after the overwhelming turnout.

“I was anticipating about 2,000 people — but right now we are at about 5,000. So now we are on our way to the warehouse because we have a huge line. So we are about to bring another $20,000 worth of clothes to give away once the toys run out,” explained Davis.

With a Secret Scientist bag in hand — the kids were able to choose whatever they wanted — from hats, cars, puzzles, and much more.

“It’s exciting because we know some may not get anything for Christmas — so it’s very exciting to see they at least get something under the tree or just come out and choose what they want to get. So we love it,” said one volunteer.

Among the other activities — bouncy houses — and Photoholix Photobooth adding a little something extra.

“It’s wonderful. It’s wonderful — the kids are loving it. It’s just a wonderful thing they are doing for the kids. I love FOX 10,” said one woman.

“I think it’s a great thing for the kids and the community of Mobile. Thank y’all. God bless y’all. We love y’all,” said one man.

For Davis — it’s all worth it!

“Just seeing all the happy faces — these kids are super, super happy about this event. And just seeing the support that Secret Scientist has. There’s not a lot of people in Mobile that can get the type of support that we have. I love Mobile and they love me — and I’m always going to make sure that Mobile does okay,” said Davis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.