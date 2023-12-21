Holiday rush begins at Atlanta’s airport

By Jennifer Lifsey and Rebekka Schramm

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — The holiday rush is on at Atlanta’s airport.

Airports across the country are expected to be busier in the coming days than ever before.

According to AAA, U.S. airports will process 7.5 million air travelers over the Christmas and New Year’s travel period. That surpasses 2019′s record, which was the highest ever.

The good news locally is TSA just finished a big construction project at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s main security checkpoint, so all 18 lanes are now open and fully staffed, which has significantly cut down on wait times.

If you’re headed to the Atlanta airport to catch a flight, do yourself a favor and reserve a parking spot ahead of time, which could save you time and money.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is keeping an eye on the potential for bad weather during this holiday period. Because of that, the agency reminds travelers they have rights as airline passengers. If your flight is canceled and you choose to cancel your whole trip because of it, you’re entitled to a refund for the unused transportation, even for nonrefundable tickets. You should also get as well for any bag fee you paid. You’re also entitled to a refund for any other extras you purchased, including seat assignments.

If you’re driving out of town for the holidays, the busiest days on the road will be Saturday, Dec. 23, and next Thursday, Dec. 28, according to transportation data. AAA says the best time for you to hit the road is before 10 a.m. on Saturday, and the best time to head back home is before noon on either Dec. 26 or Dec. 27.

