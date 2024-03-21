California’s inmate fire program expands to young offenders

By Jason Marks

GEORGETOWN, California (KCRA) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has expanded its inmate firefighter program.

In the past, only inmates who committed minor offenses could be firefighters. But four months ago, CDCR started a pilot program allowing some inmates ages 18-26, who are serving more serious charges, to become firefighters.

“It’s go time,” said inmate Carlos Valdivia. “We need to be our best for our community, for our families and for us.”

Thirty young men are now housed at the Growlersburg Conservation Camp. They are all trying to right the wrongs of their past.

Valdivia said he committed a gang-violent offense. That sent Valdivia, who was only 18 at the time, to prison on a 23-year sentence.

“It felt hopeless,” he said. “It’s something that is mentally hard, but it is also an awakening.”

About a year ago, staff at Valley State Prison threw Valdivia a lifeline.

“They said we have a fire program coming up, and I may qualify,” Valdivia said.

Valdivia entered the Youth Offender Program four months ago. He spends his days with other youth inmates training to be on the frontlines of a fire.

“We are saying if you are doing the right thing, we will open this up to you,” said CDCR Captain Fred Money.

The right thing is not just swinging a tool but working on self-improvement.

“I learned that I don’t know everything and that I can be taught so much,” Valdivia said. “When people invest in you, you can achieve greatness.”

Money says the youth program at Growlersburg is a test program. If it works, the program will be expanded to other inmate camps.

“Out here, they have everything to gain, and they have everything to lose,” Money said. “They are medium custody inmates in a minimum custody housing, and if they mess up, they go back.”

“I seek to serve others and to be a better person than before I came in,” Valdivia said.

Money believes the fire inmate program is working. More than 300 former fire inmates are now working for CalFire.

