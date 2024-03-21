DOJ: UMBC failed to act on allegations of sexual assault against former swim, diving coach

By Rachel Duncan

CATONSVILLE, Maryland (WBAL) — Federal investigators identified allegations of sexual assault involving a former coach on a college swim team that went unanswered.

A Department of Justice investigation claims Chad Cradock, the former head swimming and diving team coach at the University of Maryland-Baltimore County, sexually abused student-athletes and discriminated against others. The DOJ also claimed some of the student-athletes violently assaulted other athletes.

A DOJ letter sent to the UMBC community states the school was told about the allegations from 2015 to 2020 and did not stop it.

Cradock was placed on leave in October 2020 and died by suicide in 2021.

The DOJ letter said UMBC is working to address the problems and implement changes.

UMBC responded to the allegations in a statement, saying the university takes full responsibility. The statement reads, in part: “We deeply regret the pain this caused for students who were directly impacted by the misconduct. We are committed to doing all we can to ensure the safety and well-being of all students.”

