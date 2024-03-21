Driver jumps from moving car after leading metro police in pursuit

By Web staff

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — Metro authorities are investigating a pursuit that led police from Urbandale to Des Moines on Tuesday morning.

Urbandale Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 4900 block of Merle Hay Road just south of Johnston, but the driver of the vehicle sped off.

Investigators say the driver then jumped from the moving car in the area of 41st Street and Madison Avenue in Des Moines and ran away. They say the passenger of the car was able to stop the vehicle before it could crash.

No arrests have been made so far.

