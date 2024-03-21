Former Springfield Youth Club treasurer charged with stealing over $130K since 2019

By Joe Holden, Casey Kuhn

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (KYW) — Court records obtained by CBS News Philadelphia show Kathleen Hammond, former treasurer of the Springfield Youth Club in Delaware County, has been charged by county detectives in connection with more than $130,000 in theft from the organization dating back to 2019.

Hammond was terminated after the allegations of theft surfaced, a spokesperson for District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.

A criminal complaint alleges Hammond spent money on vacations, concerts and tickets to Philadelphia Eagles games.

Last month, the organization released a statement that it was cooperating with an investigation.

Efforts to reach Hammond were not immediately successful.

