Investigation continues in murder of Congressman Dan Kildee’s brother

By La’Nita Brooks and Hannah Mose

GENESEE CO., Michigan (WNEM) — The investigation into the murder of Congressman Dan Kildee’s brother, Timothy Kildee, is still unfolding.

It happened Tuesday morning, March 19, and the suspect is Timothy Kildee’s 27-year-old son, who is still in the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators say the son is said to have shot and killed his father after a dispute where the son demanded his father’s wallet and keys. He then took off in his father’s car and crashed it minutes later at the intersection of East Stanley Road and North Bray Road in Genesee Township.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said they will officially arraign the suspect at the hospital sometime on Thursday.

“There were some medical procedures that didn’t allow that to happen and that’s what’s going to be given that attention tomorrow. In the meantime, I’ve worked closely with prosecutor David Leyton, who has authorized a multi-count warrant. We’ll discuss all of that and those charges tomorrow after the arraignment. We’ll release photos and that arraignment will be held at the hospital because of the circumstances,” Swanson said.

That press conference is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, March 22.

Back in Washington D.C., those who work alongside Dan Kildee showed their support.

Members of Michigan’s bipartisan congressional delegation organized members of Congress and congressional staff on the House-side steps of the capitol to take a photo in support of Kildee and his family.

