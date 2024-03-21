Wisconsin superintendent denounces targeted hate in Waukesha school

By Mariana La Roche

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — Following a series of bomb and shooting threats targeting Butler Middle School in Waukesha, State Superintendent Jill Underly issued a statement condemning the incidents.

These threats happened on March 8, 11, 12, and 14. According to the school district and police department of Waukesha, Butler Middle School received a series of email threats originated from overseas with the intent “to cause fear and disruption in the learning environment.”

Underly said, the threats driven by hatred, particularly towards members of the LGBTQ+ community, strongly impact students and educators, noting increased reports of depression and anxiety among trans and LGBTQ+ youth as well as rising instances of harassment toward LGBTQ+ staff.

Stating that these threats often come from out-of-state hate groups through social media, the superintendent insisted on supporting educators and students alike.

“We must stop dividing ourselves and stripping our students of their identity. We must instead help educators supporting kids – and their colleagues – when we need it most,” Underly stated. “We must stand with our friends, family, and colleagues and be united in the belief that hate has no home in Wisconsin, and especially in our schools.”

She outlined her commitment to inclusion and safety in schools and reaffirmed that hate has no place in Wisconsin’s schools or public libraries.

“All our students and educators have the basic human right to feel safe, included, and supported – especially when at school and at public libraries.”

Underly stated that it’s essential that everyone in educational settings, is entitled to a safe and supportive environment.

“Under my leadership, the Department of Public Instruction will continue working to create a better, inclusive educational experience for every young person and every educator, including our students and colleagues in the LGBTQ+ community,” Underly said.

