Man arrested for animal cruelty, assault after allegedly killing dog in Koloa

By Frances Lin

Click here for updates on this story

KŌLOA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 49-year-old man is arrested in connection with an animal cruelty and assault incident in Koloa.

According to the Kaua’i Police Department, officers arrested 49-year-old Jason Mearns on March 17 around 12 p.m. At that time, officers responded to a report of a dog that had been strangled to death at a house on Eke Road.

Police say the dog is a 3-year-old terrier mix, and was already dead when officers arrived.

According to police reports, a 35-year-old Koloa man was inside his house when he heard a loud noise where the dog was. He went outside and allegedly found Mearns lifting his dog off the ground by its chain.

According to witness statements, there was an argument between Hearns and the dog’s owner. At some point the argument turned physical and the dog owner sustained an abrasion to his left forearm, along with several scrapes and bruises.

Mearns was arrested for first-degree cruelty to animals and third-degree assault. He’s been transferred to judiciary for arraignment, with bail set at $20,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.