Sierra County wildland fire was started by someone disposing of ashes, sheriff’s office says

<i>Sierra County Sheriff's Office/KCRA via CNN Newsource</i><br/>A three-acre wildland fire at Camp Yuba was sparked by someone who disposed of wood stove ashes
By Lindsay Weber

    SIERRA COUNTY, California (KCRA) — A three-acre wildland fire at Camp Yuba was sparked by someone who disposed of wood stove ashes, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said.

The fire was reported on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. in a meadow near the camp.

Downieville and Sierra City fire departments responded and found fire covering approximately two acres, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials said the fire engulfed several trees and a power pole, which disrupted phone service in the Sierra City, Green Acres and Bassetts areas.

The initial investigation found that a local resident disposed of wood stove ashes around a tree, which caused the fire, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the fire was contained to approximately three acres.

There is no estimated time for phone service repair in the affected areas.

