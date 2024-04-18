City prepares to welcome 50 Cent, hear his plans for G-Unit Studios

By Brittany Breeding

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — City officials are preparing to welcome Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson Thursday and hear his plans for G-Unit Studios.

The news conference, which will include a ceremonial signing of the Millennium Studios lease agreement between the city and 50 Cent, starts at 4 p.m. on the steps of Government Plaza.

To accommodate the guests and expected crowd, the 500 block of Travis Street will close starting at 10 a.m. At 2 p.m., the other streets, including parts of McNeil, Travis, Texas and Marshall streets, will close. City officials said safety is a top priority.

“Well, really, the bottom line is we’re having kind of a celebration tomorrow and we expect a number of people there. And in order to keep those people safe and to provide for good access for emergency vehicles or whatever else might happen, some of the streets are going to be closed around Government Plaza a good bit of the day tomorrow. Come expecting it to be warm, come expecting, you know, to be there a little while, but mostly come expecting to have some fun,” said Shreveport CAO Tom Dark.

Even though a big deal is being made out of 50 Cent’s appearance, the paperwork has already been signed to hand over the studio building to him.

Also, Lionheart Moving, a Bossier City moving company, posted a video to social media earlier this month showing their workers helping to clear out the building to make sure things were ready to go for 50 Cent and G-Unit.

