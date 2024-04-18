Harris County Upholds Support for Families: Court Sustains Uplift Harris Program

By Francis Page, Jr.

April 18, 2024 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a landmark decision, the 165th District Court stood with Harris County, denying the motion by the Texas Attorney General’s Office to halt the county’s pioneering Uplift Harris initiative. This guaranteed income project is designed to empower Harris County families, offering financial stability in challenging times. Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee hailed the ruling as a significant victory for the community. “Republican officials have unjustly targeted Harris County families, but today, justice prevailed. Uplift Harris is more than a program—it’s a beacon of hope. Providing resources to those in poverty isn’t just right, it’s essential for societal progress,” Menefee asserted. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s contention that Uplift Harris contravenes the Texas Constitution’s gift clause was met with strong rebuttal. Harris County maintains that the initiative fulfills a ‘public purpose,’ echoing the Texas courts’ standard and promoting economic growth within the county. Furthermore, Paxton’s challenge to the program’s selection process was countered effectively. Harris County emphasized the rationale behind its lottery system, mirroring state practices and meeting strict income and geographical criteria, thus aligning with the state’s equal protection principles. As the state prepares to appeal, with the likelihood of involving the Texas Supreme Court, the community’s eyes are set on the April 24 fund disbursement, a critical milestone for Uplift Harris.

About the Harris County Attorney’s Office: At the helm of legal affairs for Texas’ most populous county, Christian D. Menefee stands out as the youngest and first African American Harris County Attorney. Commanding an office of 250 dedicated legal professionals, Menefee embodies a progressive and inclusive vision for the administration of justice and civil representation. For in-depth insights and the latest updates on the Uplift Harris program, stay tuned to Houston Style Magazine.

For more info, visit cao.harriscountytx.gov. See if you qualify and apply at uplift.harriscountytx.gov

