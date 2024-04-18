Large snake in Rockland County lake creating a lot of concern from residents

By Nick Caloway

CLARKSTOWN, New York (WCBS) — A large snake has been spotted in a Rockland County lake and it is getting lots of attention from residents.

The snake was seen in Congers Lake in Clarkstown.

Donato Parisi, a groundskeeper at the lake, said the recently discovered snake is the most famous — or infamous — resident there.

“Everybody was a little concerned because snakes scare people,” Parisi said.

Park goers spotted the large, black snake this week and it got a lot of attention on social media.

“A lot of concern, so we immediately sent the police out,” Clarkstown Supervisor George Hoehmann said.

Hoehmann said officials actually spotted several snakes, including the big one that was estimated to be around 5 feet long.

Pictures were sent to state Department of Environmental Conservation.

“They told us that it was an extremely well-fed rat snake that likely just came out of hibernation,” Hoehmann said.

Officials say rat snakes are not harmful to people. They can grow up to 8 feet long. They eat anything from small birds to frogs and, yes, rats.

“We were teasing, like we’ll loan him to Mayor Adams for the rats down in the city. They keep the rodent population down,” Hoehmann said.

Some 600,000 people visit Congers Lake every year, partly for the wildlife.

“We’re pushing everybody out of all the different habitats. So it’s nice to see some animals coming back,” Clarkstown resident Mitch Bittman said.

Still, park goers are keeping a close eye on the water.

“We’ve been watching all the way around walking,” resident Sherri Roth said.

Officials say people should enjoy all wildlife, but from a distance.

For your sake and theirs.

